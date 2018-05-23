Jennifer Lopez on What Drew Her to Cardi B: 'She Reminded Me of All The Girls I Grew Up With''

Jennifer Lopez is revealing why she connects so well to Cardi B.

The “El Anillo” singer, 48, recently collaborated with the rapper, 25, and DJ Khaled on her high-anticipated single “Dinero,” which debuts its music video on TRL AM Thursday morning.

Lopez opened up about Cardi B to TRL AM host and executive producer Sway Calloway to talk about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s influence on her.

“Was it something about her that reminded you about yourself?” Calloway asked Lopez.

“You know, it’s funny, I followed Cardi on Instagram for like 4 years now,” the singer revealed. “She was just, you know, working in the clubs and talking to her phone from bed. But there was something about her that was so — I didn’t even know she was from the Bronx, that’s not why I was watching it.”

The pop star continued, “She would speak in a way that would make sense to me. She had a tremendous insight about life, people, and the way they acted and what they did.”

“I just found her very funny and amusing and I guess it was because it reminded me of the girls I grew up with,” Lopez added. “And my family!”

The duo’s friendship looks strong. In January, Lopez surprised Cardi B at the 11th annual mega concert Calibash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the rapper was left in complete shock during the performance.

“This is a Bronx girl dream,” the fellow Bronx-bred artist captioned the clip with a crying smiley face. “I just can’t believe I.T… The mother @jlo.”

The singer-dancer performed “Dinero” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday alongside Khaled.

The only thing missing from the standout performance was the expectant Cardi B, but the rapper still delivered her stellar verse for the audience via video. Lopez pointed to the screen behind her just before glitter and fake dinero rained down on the excited crowd.

“Dinero” is the second song Lopez has recently released, following the engagement ring-hinting single, “El Anillo,” which was released three weeks ago.