Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Charlie Puth Set to Perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

It’s going to be a star-studded 4th of July in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Charlie Puth are all set to perform during the Macy’s 41st Annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The multi-talented performers join previously announced acts Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley and Hailee Steinfeld to help celebrate the nation’s 241st birthday this year.

American Ninja Warrior’s Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy are set to host the two-hour broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET, with an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m.

RELATED: When Does Jennifer Lopez Feel Sexiest?

The evening will conclude with the country’s largest firework display in over a decade along the East River. The light show will be accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club as they perform their awe-inspiring musical-tribute, “ANTHEM.”

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs on July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.