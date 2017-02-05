Jennifer Lopez Shares a Mysterious Message About ‘Timing’ on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is leaving something to fate — but what exactly is it?

The 47-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Saturday to share an inspirational quote often linked to relationships, leaving fans pondering what the cryptic message could mean.

The simple image was a pink background with the words, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

Lopez has been romantically linked to on-again, off-again boyfriend Casper Smart since ended her 10-year marriage to Marc Anthony in 2014. She was also married to Cris Judd (2001-2003) and Ojani Noa (1997-1998).

The singer has recently been spending time Drake, 30, with both musicians even posting a photo of themselves snuggling up together on social media Dec. 28. Two days later, they attended a winter wonderland formal event where they were crowned king and queen — and were snapped sharing smooches on the dance floor while their rumored musical collaboration appeared to be teased in the background.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez in Action at Her Las Vegas Residency

Repost: Part 1. 🎤Rare moment with @jlo #smile 🤗😇😍 A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:02am PST

#Repost @steviemackey ・・・ Part 2. 🎤Rare moment with @jlo #smile 🤗😇😍 A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:04am PST

Lopez also shared a stripped-down performance of the song “Smile,” reposted from vocal coach Stevie Mackey. Dressed casually in a baby pink sweater with her hair is pulled back into a half-up ponytail, the singer gives a soulful rendition of the classic.

Mackey, who accompanied the singer on piano, called the two-part video a “rare moment” with Lopez.