Jennifer Lopez Responds to Bruno Mars and Cardi B's 'Finesse' with In Living Color Throwback

Jennifer Lopez has seen Bruno Mars and Cardi B‘s “Finesse” music video and her reaction was filled with nostalgia.

The singer, 48, shared a throwback video of her time as a Fly Girls dancer on In Living Color on Instagram Thursday.

Mars and Cardi B’s music video is a dedication to the ’90s sketch comedy series In Living Color, created by Keenen Ivory Wayans, which helped pave the way for minority performers in Hollywood and Lopez was a proud member.

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

“#TBT #inlivingcolor #onceaflygirlalwaysaflygirl#killingitsinceforever #finesse #jlo,” Lopez captioned the video.

The original Fly Girls lineup was made up of Cari French, Deidre Lang, Lisa Marie Todd, Michelle Whitney-Morrison and longtime Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Lopez joined the show as a dancer in the third season.

Former The View panelist and actress Rosie Perez was the choreographer for the first four seasons.

Mars, 32, shared his thanks to Cardi B, 25, on Instagram Thursday with a selfie of them both.

“I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I’d hope she’d be,” Mars wrote.

“Never change cardi! Don’t let this crazy music business change who you are. You posses something that can’t be taught. You’re a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B! #Finesse,” he continued.

The five-time Grammy winner and the rapper released their first collaboration together 30 minutes ahead of its midnight release on Thursday.

Originally released on Mars’ 2016 album, 24K Magic, the song — co-written and produced by the Stereotypes — has a new jack-swing inspired beat and plenty of drums.