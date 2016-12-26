Jennifer Lopez Reflects on 2016 — a Year of ‘Ups and Downs’ with New TV Show and Casper Smart Split

Jennifer Lopez canceled a scheduled New Year’s Eve performance in Miami in favor of spending some time relaxing at home with her family. And on Monday night, she put that time off to good use, reflecting back on a year she said was filled with “ups and downs.”

The 47-year-old singer and actress posted a selfie on Instagram, capturing a moment of contemplation she saves for Christmas evening.

“I have a ritual every year,” she explained in a lengthy caption. “Once everyone is asleep, I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by. Check in on how I feel right in that moment about everything in my life. The magic of the sparkly tree always takes me away into my thoughts and feelings…”

It’s been a busy year for Lopez. The premiere of her TV series Shades of Blue and her acclaimed performance at the Latin GRAMMYs can be counted as “highs” on her list — along with her sold-out Vegas residency, her Carpool Karaoke appearance with James Corden, her inspirational duet with Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda and the work she did judging the final season of American Idol.

But there was also her split from on-again/off-again boyfriend Beau “Casper” Smart. The two officially called it quits over the summer — a separation after nearly five years together.

Looking back on Monday night, Lopez acknowledged that the year has “had its ups and downs.” But, citing her friends and family, including 8-year-old twins Emme and Max, Lopez wrote, “I can honestly say my heart is full.”

“As I sit here in my living room with my coconuts sleeping soundly upstairs — all of us healthy — [and] a house full of family and friends, I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life!!!

“Merry Christmas everyone,” she concluded.

It appears Lopez will be just as busy in 2017. She will continue performing in Las Vegas while starring in NBC’s next live musical, Bye Bye Birdie.

She’s also hard at work collaborating with ex-husband Marc Anthony on an all-Spanish album that’s due out in 2017, and she will serve as an executive producer and judge on NBC’s upcoming dance competition show, World of Dance.

And those still hoping to see Lopez perform by the end of the year are in luck: While she won’t be “On the Floor” in Miami, she will be on the small screen as a pre-taped performance of her Las Vegas residency will be cut into NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly.