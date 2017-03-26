Back to Work! Jennifer Lopez Shares Sexy Selfie from Studio Recording Session

She’s still Jenny from the block!

Busy mom, singer, and actress Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio, she shared on Instagram Sunday. In the stunning selfie, the entertainer is seen rocking headphones while situated in front of a microphone.

“Back at it … ” Lopez, 47, captioned the moment, in which she’s dressed in a fitted white tank and sporting her brand-new honey highlights.

The Shades of Blue star didn’t specify what she was recording, but the session quite possibly could be for her upcoming Spanish language album with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“At first I was like, “We’re good with the kids and everything, but if we start working together, are we gonna start going at each other again?’ ” Lopez, who is currently dating Alex Rodriguez, said recently on Live with Kelly of her collaboration with Anthony.

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” continued the Selena star, who shares 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel with her ex. “It’s just good for the whole family.”

The star began her career as a Fly Girl on In Living Color in the ’90s before her breakthrough role in Selena and subsequent success as a musician, fashion designer and more. And Lopez is extremely thankful for how far she has come.

“I remember only getting to have one piece of pizza every day when I was a dancer,” she said during NBC’s Summer Press Day for her upcoming dance competition show, World of Dance, according to Entertainment Tonight. “That’s how I lived. I did that for a couple of years before I got my first big job.”

Added Lopez, “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. For me, coming from that struggle, this is a dream come true for me. I don’t say that lightly.”