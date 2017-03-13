Jennifer Lopez Takes Relationship with A-Rod to Instagram — Before Quickly Deleting the Cuddly Selfie

It seems Jennifer Lopez isn’t ready to make her new relationship with Alex Rodriguez Instagram official just yet.

The 47-year-old singer shared a photo on her Instagram story that appeared to show her and her new beau cozying up to each other on Sunday afternoon — only to delete the snap moments later.

The selfie shows Lopez’s face clearly while the former baseball star appears to be nuzzling her ear, his face hidden by her hair.

The couple, appropriately dubbed “J-Rod” by fans, were vacationing in the Bahamas for the weekend.

A source told PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez headed to the Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club after arriving late Friday night. Located on Great Guana Cay about 200 miles off the coast of Florida, the private resort offers club-owned watercraft vehicles, a state-of-the art fitness area, a luxurious spa and much more.

The couple were both in Miami Friday. Lopez was spotted boarding a plane with her twins Max and Emme, 9, that day, while Rodriguez spoke at the Global Forum Miami event for the Wharton School of Business.

The romantic getaway is likely one of many to come, as Rodriguez — himself a parent of two to daughters Ella Alexander, 8½, and Natasha Alexander, 12 — seems smitten with the actress and singer.

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the retired Yankees player. “She is his dream girl.”

The Shades of Blue star also “seems excited” about the new relationship, a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE.

“He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad,” the insider said. “She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

Rodriguez, 41, recently ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February after dating for just under a year. He has previously dated Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz, among other high profile A-listers.

Meanwhile, Lopez broke things off with Drake after a source who knows both of the entertainers told PEOPLE it was never an official relationship.