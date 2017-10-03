Jennifer Lopez Postpones Shows After Las Vegas Shooting: ‘Feeling So Broken’

Jennifer Lopez is taking some time off from her hit Las Vegas residency show in the wake of Sunday’s horrific and deadly shooting.

The 48-year-old singer is has postponed performances for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, which plays at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — apologizing to ticket holders for the ivconviencene.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” a rep for the star said in a statement. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Tickets for Lopez’s postponed shows will be rescheduled.

At least 59 people have been killed and 527 more injured in Sunday’s shooting — where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (For an ongoing list of victims and their stories, click here.)

Authorities in Las Vegas are still searching for the gunman’s motive. When law enforcement officials entered Paddock’s room, they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no connection between the shooting and international terrorism, according to the FBI.

Since the tragedy, Lopez has been using her social media to raise support for blood donation.

“I ❤️ Las Vegas,” Lopez wrote on Instagram Monday. “Feeling so broken this morning.”

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.