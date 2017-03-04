Jennifer Lopez Says ‘There Is a Reason’ Why She and Ex Marc Anthony Are Not Together

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are not getting back together and JLo says that’s for the best.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer appeared on The View on Friday and spoke briefly about the kiss she and her ex-husband shared on the Latin Grammy stage in November.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” she said when the show’s hosts asked whether the two stars would ever get back together. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together.”

“That has been even better for us,” Lopez said of working with Anthony. “We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical. When we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Lopez, 47, and Anthony, 48, share two children together, twins Max and Emme, 9. The “On the Floor” singer became emotional on Thursday while on the Today show when talking about her kids.

“They just make my life so much better,” Lopez said, tearing up. “I’m forever grateful. I didn’t have kids until later. I almost thought it wasn’t going to happen for me, so I’m very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different. I don’t take it for granted.”