Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Reunite to Celebrate Twins Max and Emme’s 9th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony may no longer be married, but the former couple reunited Monday at a birthday celebration for their twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, who turn 9 on Wednesday.

The couple were all smiles as they posed with Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan in a photo posted to Remini’s Instagram page.

“Celebrating our Max & Emme’s 9th birthday,” Remini, who is Max and Emme’s godmother, captioned the shot. She hashtagged it, “#familia #memories #friendship.”

Lopez and Anthony tied the knot in a secret ceremony in June 2004 at Lopez’s home in Beverly Hills. They dated for just six months before getting married — though first met as friends in 1998 when Anthony was starring in Broadway’s The Capeman.

The couple split in in July 2011, after seven years of marriage, but have remained close since their divorce was finalized in June 2014. They shared the stage in New York City in August, and even shared a kiss after Lopez presented Anthony the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year award at November’s Latin Grammys.

They’re currently hard at work on a Lopez’s new all-Spanish album, which Anthony is producing. It’s slated for release sometime this year.

A major musical inspiration for Lopez continues to be her twins. As she told PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle, her 2011 hit single “On the Floor” was motivated by her two children.

“I had given birth and the kids honestly just gave me a new direction,” the singer said, wiping away years. “They just made me realize … what was real and what wasn’t real. They just changed everything.”