Jennifer Lopez Once Again Shoots Down Romantic Reunion with Ex-Husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and her ex husband Marc Anthony have remained close friends since their split nearly six years ago — co-parenting their 9-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel while working together on projects, like Lopez’s upcoming all-Spanish album.

But while they may have publicly shared a kiss after Lopez presented Anthony the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year award at November’s Latin Grammys, the 47-year-old Shades of Blue star is sure the two won’t be having a romantic reunion anytime soon.

“Marc and I are good the way we are,” she told a caller on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen who asked if the two would get back together.

She made similar comments when visiting The View on March 3.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” she said. “There’s a reason we’re not together. But we’re great friends and we’re parents together.”

“That has been even better for us,” she added. “We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical. When we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Lopez and Anthony, 48, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in June 2004 at Lopez’s home in Beverly Hills. They dated for just six months before getting married — though first met as friends in 1998 when Anthony was starring in Broadway’s The Capeman.

Though they split in July 2011 after seven years of marriage, their divorce was finalized in June 2014.

In December, Anthony and estranged wife Shannon de Lima announced they are getting a divorce. The couple wed in 2014 in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez, meanwhile, is dating former MLB star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. “They have been dating for a few weeks,” the source said.

“She seems excited,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

A rep for Rodriguez had no comment while a rep for Lopez has yet to comment.

Rodriguez, 41, recently ended his relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki in February after dating for just under a year. He has previously dated Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz, among other high profile A-listers — and shares two children, daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.