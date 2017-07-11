Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are back together, albeit briefly, in the colorful visual for the former’s new Spanish-language single, “Ni Tú Ni Yo.”

The clip chronicles a dramatic recreation of the conception of the single’s music video, which sees Lopez sitting impatiently at a table as Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014 but has worked with since, arrives with a potential director who pitches a lively, tropical-themed shoot for the upbeat, Latin-influenced song.

What follows is a steamy fantasy imagined by Lopez, in which she flirtatiously poses for the filmmaker while wearing elaborate fashions and hitting sultry poses on a beach, in front of a plain backdrop in a large house, and amid tropical foliage.

In a later scene, Verizon’s former “Can you hear me now?” guy, Paul Marcarelli, who now works for Sprint, appears during a sequence shot inside a bar, which also sees Lopez dancing with Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona, who are featured on the song.

“Ni Tú Ni Yo,” which roughly translates to “Neither You nor I,” precedes Lopez’s upcoming Spanish album, which she has been working on with Anthony since last year. She debuted the song during a pre-recorded performance that aired as part of NBC’s Fourth of July programming last week.

Lopez’s next album is due for release later this year. Watch the full video for “Ni Tú Ni Yo” above.

