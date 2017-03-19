Meet the Family! Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out with Alex Rodriguez’s Sister

Jennifer Lopez is sister-approved!

The 47-year-old songstress has already met members of new beau Alex Rodriguez‘s family. The former baseball pro’s sister, Susy Dunand, shared some adorable selfies on Instagram while spending time with Lopez on Friday.

“Simply sweet!!!” Dunand, a luxury realtor in Miami, captioned a smiling photo of the duo.

Another snap showed Rodriguez’s sister and girlfriend with another blonde woman. “Any given Friday!” she wrote, adding the hashtag #miscuñis, a Spanish term for “sister-in-law,” according to E! News.

The hang out session comes just one day after the new couple, appropriate dubbed “J-Rod,” stepped out for a dinner date in Miami.

“Jennifer loves Miami. She is having a great time with her kids and A-Rod — she’s very giggly when she talks about him. It actually seems like they’re getting more serious by the minute,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “Jennifer thinks the world of A-Rod. She is very impressed and gushes about what a gentleman he is. She’s trying to take things slowly, but she is very excited.”

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that Lopez and Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.”

The romance reveal followed the retired Yankees star’s February split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and news that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

According to an industry insider, the pair “have known each other for years, but the timing wasn’t right” for the couple — who were first photographed more than a decade ago at a Yankees game when they were both married to other people (she to Marc Anthony and he to Cynthia Scurtis).

Added the insider: “Things are different now” — with the couple bonding over their strong work ethic and kids. Lopez has 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Rodriguez is a dad to two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both stars later told PEOPLE, “For Jennifer, family comes first.”