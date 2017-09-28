Jennifer Lopez She Has Finally Located Her Family in Puerto Rico: ‘Now the Rebuilding Begins’

Jennifer Lopez can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

After six days of worrying about her family in Hurricane Maria-devastated Puerto Rico, the “On the Floor” singer shared a touching video of finding the last of her relatives to her Instagram on Wednesday.

“After a long 6 days we found the last of the family!” Lopez, 48, wrote in the caption. “Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomas #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou.”

Her relatives – the aunt and uncle of Lopez’s cousin and assistant Tiana Rios – spoke candidly about Lopez’s generosity.

“I’ll never forget how good she was with us, especially my brother,” Tomas Rios said about Lopez.

“And I remember her since she was a little girl with a lot of love and affection,” Adela Rios, his wife, added. “I’ve always loved her, although I haven’t always had the opportunity to show her because we’re so far away, but I’ve always loved her and remember her with much affection.”

“The Jennifer I remember was about 2 or 3-years-old,” Adela said, laughing.

The millions U.S. citizens on the island are struggling to cope with increasingly desperate conditions after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. Electricity, clean water, food, medicine and cell phone service are all still in very short supply a week after the hurricane hit.

Despite this, the Rios family is keeping their spirits up.

“I’m excited, I’m excited to know that there are people who are here on [Lopez’s] behalf and that they’re helping us,” Adela said. “It’s a huge feeling. I have so much to express, but I don’t have the words. Jennifer, hi my love, we love you. God bless you.”

On Wednesday, Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony announced a new initiative, Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a humanitarian alliance with influential figures across different industries, to help Puerto Rico in the devastating wake of Hurricane Maria.

The former couple recruited an impressive roster of participants, among them Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Vin Diesel and many others.

The initiative uses the 1 billion followers on social media that these celebrities count combined to help raise awareness for the needs of the hurricane victims, including bringing water, food, shelter, medicine, and generators to the affected areas.

Born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, Lopez and her cousin Tiana were awaiting word from multiple family members after the hurricane hit.

The star recently told PEOPLE, “The conditions are dire. We need to do as much as we can to help the people of Puerto Rico.”