Drake and Jennifer Lopez put romance rumors to rest Thursday with a well-placed kiss, proving they are more than just friends in a series of Instagram videos featuring the pair.

Days after snuggling up for a couple-y photo, the two attended a winter wonderland formal event — where they were crowned king and queen — and were snapped sharing smooches on the dance floor. In several clips, Drake, 30, and Lopez, 47, danced while their rumored musical collaboration appeared to be teased in the background.

Things continue to heat up for the pair, with a Lopez source telling PEOPLE earlier this week that while they “do work on music together,” the two also “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.”

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” says the source. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE the duo were just friends and were working on music, but also spending plenty of time together. Last Monday, the two were spotted attending the same party at L.A. hotspot Delilah, and the rapper also attended her residency show — twice — at Planet Hollywood recently.

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early,” the source says. “Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”