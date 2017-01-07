Jennifer Lopez and Drake Enjoy ‘Flirty’ Nobu Date: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake met up again earlier this week, embracing one another as they headed into dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Nobu.

The pair — who have fueled “are-they-or-aren’t-they” romance rumors in recent weeks — looked very comfortable with one another as they entered the restaurant. Each with their arm around the other, the two were dressed casually — Drake, 30, in a navy hooded jacked and gray pants, and J Lo, 47, in an white trench and matching pants.

Inside, the two were just as close as they enjoyed a private meal together.

“They had a late evening dinner date,” a source told PEOPLE. “They both looked great. They ordered a lot of food and drinks.”

And the chemistry, reportedly, was visible to those outside their table.

“Drake had his arm around her and they looked very cozy,” the insider added. “They seemed to have a lot to talk about and looked very happy together. Jen was giggling. Drake was very flirty with her and you could tell that she had a great time.”

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Lopez and Drake have spent a lot of time together recently — even posting a photo of themselves snuggling up together on social media Dec. 28. Two days later, they attended a winter wonderland formal event where they were crowned king and queen — and were snapped sharing smooches on the dance floor while their rumored musical collaboration appeared to be teased in the background.

They also spent New Year’s Eve together, where Lopez swung by Drake’s Las Vegas gig and cheered him on from the VIP section.

RELATED VIDEO: Prom King and Queen Drake and Jennifer Lopez Share a Kiss

As things continue to heat up for the pair, a Lopez source previously told PEOPLE that while they “do work on music together,” the two also “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.”

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” said the source. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Another source close to both stars previously told PEOPLE that they are “happy.”

“Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” the source said. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going. But the one thing that’s certain— there is no way she is going back to [on-again, off-again boyfriend Casper Smart]. She moved on months ago.

“That door is not only closed, it’s sealed,” the insider added.