Jennifer Lopez Spends New Year’s Eve with Drake at His Las Vegas Show

Jennifer Lopez canceled a scheduled New Year’s Eve performance in Miami citing “personal and family time.” And apparently, that meant spending more time with her new rumored beau Drake!

The 47-year-old singer was spotted at the rapper’s New Year’s Eve show at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub, cheering him on as he made his way through his first set of 2017.

She sat at the singer’s table, according to shots captured on Twitter by Fox-5 Law Vegas’ Chernéy Amhara.

As E! News reported, Lopez was incognito throughout the evening — wearing a black dress with fur stole and hanging in a VIP booth with friends behind the stage and the DJ.

The rapper’s set began just after 1 a.m. local time, and went on for about 40 minutes, according to E! News. He never acknowledged Lopez’s presence formally — but as Amhara’s photo shows, the “On the Floor” singer was on her feet. The couple left through the back door of the club together around 2:30 a.m., according to E! News.

Anyone that knows me, KNOWS how much I love this man. Got to ring in the new year in the presence of Drizzy 😍😍… oh and JLo was there too 😒lol A video posted by Hi I'm Cher. (@cherneyamharatv) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:02am PST

Experience an unforgettable New Year's Eve tonight with a live performance from #Drake. #NYE17 @VirginiaBlackWhiskey Tickets: hkk.sn/buytickets A photo posted by Hakkasan Las Vegas (@hakkasanlv) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:05am PST

“Shout out to Las Vegas,” Drake, 33, told the crowd, as captured in videos. “Doesn’t matter where you’re from tonight, we all here tonight we all family. This is for each and every one of you. I wish you more blessings, I wish you more love, I wish you more health, I wish you more wealth, and most importantly, I wish you more life to 2017 as well!”

Songs like “Hotline Bling” and “Fake Love” were just a few of his performance tracks captured and shared on social media.

Ironically, Lopez had a performance of her own air nationwide just a few hours earlier — a pre-tapped performance from her Las Vegas residency that was cut into NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly.

.@JLo Performing & Slaying on New Year's Eve 2017 !!

A Performer ! pic.twitter.com/iZWTnn8Msp — John (@JohnJLover) January 1, 2017

Drake and Lopez have fueled are-they-or-aren’t-they romance rumors in recent weeks — even posting a photo of themselves snuggling up together. Days later, the two attended a winter wonderland formal event where they were crowned king and queen — and were snapped sharing smooches on the dance floor.

In several clips, they also danced while their rumored musical collaboration appeared to be teased in the background.

Last Monday, the two were spotted attending the same party at L.A. hotspot Delilah, and the rapper also attended her residency show — twice — at Planet Hollywood.

As things continue to heat up for the pair, a Lopez source previously told PEOPLE that while they “do work on music together,” the two also “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.”

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” said the source. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Another source close to both stars previously told PEOPLE that they are “happy.”

“Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” the source said. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going. But the one thing that’s certain— there is no way she is going back to [on-again, off-again boyfriend Casper Smart]. She moved on months ago.

“That door is not only closed, it’s sealed,” the insider added.