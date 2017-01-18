Jennifer Lopez and Drake Have Luxurious Date Night with Rosé, Steak and King Crab

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are redefining date-night goals.

On Tuesday night, the rumored couple headed to hotspot Catch LA for a “private” dinner on the restaurant’s terrace.

Though they arrived at the Los Angeles restaurant separately, Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, “sat very close to each other and were all laughs and smiles” once they settled into their table, says an onlooker.

Throughout the night, the pair — who were first linked together last month — dined on Alaskan king crab and A5-grade wagyu beef while sipping on rosé wine.

Earlier this month, the singer and the rapper stepped out for a late evening dinner at another L.A. hotspot, Nobu. “Drake had his arm around her and they looked very cozy,” said a source at the time. “Jen was giggling. Drake was very flirty with her and you could tell that she had a great time.”

Over the holidays, Drake also gifted Lopez with a $100,000 Tiffany Victoria necklace (featuring more than 15 carats worth of round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds), which the entertainer sported on New Year’s Eve.