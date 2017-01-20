So, are they or aren’t they an item? That’s the question on everyone’s mind when it comes to defining Drake and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship status.

The pair first sparked romance rumors back in December after the rapper was spotted (twice!) at the singer’s Las Vegas show. While yes, their recent link-up could be credited to a musical collaboration, new reports point to a less platonic dynamic. (Drake did gift Lopez a $100,000 diamond necklace, after all.)

Read through the telling evidence as we continue our investigation …

They ‘Really Respect Each Other’: Dec. 22

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.” Further sources revealed the pair was spending time together because of a future song collaboration. “They’re making beautiful music together,” said the source. “They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it’s about the music.”

J Lo Is ‘Smitten’ with Drake: Dec. 28

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

While Lopez and Drake “do work on music together,” the pair also “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.” A source told PEOPLE: “Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

J Lo & Drake ‘Seem Really Happy’ Together: Dec. 31

“Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” a source shared, though “friends have no idea where the relationship is going.” The source added that Lopez is over her relationship with on-again, off-again beau Casper Smart, and “that there is no way she is going back to him. She moved on months ago. He keeps trying to convince her he should have another chance but that door closed months ago. That door is not only closed, it’s sealed.”

J Lo & Drake Spend New Year’s Eve Together: Dec. 31

After canceling her New Year’s Eve performance in Miami, citing “personal and family time,” Lopez was spotted at Drake’s New Year’s Eve show at a Las Vegas nightclub. The rapper’s set began just after 1 a.m. local time, and went on for about 40 minutes, according to E! News. He never acknowledged Lopez’s presence formally — but as some photos shows, the “On the Floor” singer was on her feet. The couple left through the back door of the club together around 2:30 a.m.

Drake Gifts J Lo a $100,000 Diamond Necklace: Dec. 31

Well that’s one way to make your relationship official! Drake gifted his rumored love interest the ultimate accessory: a Tiffany Victoria necklace for $100,000, PEOPLE confirmed. Lopez wore the 17-in. diamond strand — which features more than 15 carats worth of round-, pear- and marquise-shaped diamonds set in platinum — on New Year’s Eve.

J Lo & Drake Have a ‘Flirty’ Dinner Date: Jan. 7

“Drake had his arm around her and they looked very cozy,” an observer told PEOPLE of the pair’s dinner at L.A. hotspot Nobu. “They seemed to have a lot to talk about and looked very happy together. Jen was giggling. Drake was very flirty with her and you could tell that she had a great time.”

Drake Has Met J Lo’s Kids: Jan. 18

A source told PEOPLE the rapper met Lopez’s 8-year-old twins (with ex-husband Marc Anthony), Max and Emme. “Drake spends time at Jennifer’s house and of course the kids are around,” said the source.