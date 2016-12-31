J Lo and Drake ‘Seem Really Happy’ but ‘Friends Have No Idea Where the Relationship Is Going’: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake‘s are-they-or-aren’t-they romance continues to keep fans guessing as the two musicians spend even more time together. And a source close to both stars tells PEOPLE that they are “happy.”

“Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” the source says. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going.

The source continued, adding that Lopez is over her relationship with on-again, off-again beau Casper Smart.

“But the one thing that’s certain— is that there is no way she is going back to [Smart],” the source says, citing previous reports that her former boyfriend is trying to win her back. “She moved on months ago. He keeps trying to convince her he should have another chance but that door closed months ago. That door is not only closed, it’s sealed.”

A source close to Lopez previously told PEOPLE that things are heating up for the musical pair.

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,” the source said. “She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.”

Last week, another insider told PEOPLE the duo were just friends and were working on music together, but also spending plenty of time together.

And while Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, have not officially commented on their hangouts, both stars have shared photos of each other on social media.

And the Lopez source said that while they “do work on music together,” the pair also “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.”

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” the Lopez source continued. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”