Jennifer Lopez on Teaming Up with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony for Hurricane Benefit Concert: ‘We Are All Family’

Jennifer Lopez is embracing the people of Puerto Rico and putting her power to good use.

The superstar is teaming up with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for a special benefit concert and telethon titled One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief on Oct. 14 (tickets can be purchased here).

“Right when the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, Marc and I got on the phone and started talking about what we could do,” Lopez, 48, tells PEOPLE exclusively about the event. “Alex was right next to me and he started spitballing things we could do. From there, we just started organizing as many people as we could in our specific arenas and pulled this thing together.”

Latin superstars including Anthony, Daddy Yankee, Gente De Zona and more will be performing at Marlins Park stadium in Miami while Lopez, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder and more will be taking the stage in Los Angeles.

Other famous faces scheduled to appear include Christina Aguilera, Ciara, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian West, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Sofia Vergara and more. Funds raised from the telethon will benefit Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.

After personally calling almost every single star invited to perform or make an appearance, Lopez says she has “so much respect now for everybody who does that all the time!”

“Everybody’s been so receptive and just ‘What can we do? How can we help?’ It just restores your faith that there’s so many good people in this world that want to help each other,” she adds. “That’s what the message of the night is. We’re here, we’re here for you, you’re not forgotten in Puerto Rico.”

Lopez has also remained very friendly with Anthony (with whom she shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme), 49, since their divorce in 2014, and says teaming up with him was a no-brainer.

“There’s just no question about it when it comes to things like this,” she says about simultaneously working with her ex-husband and boyfriend. “The truth is, we are all one. We are all family. We are doing this because it’s the right thing to do. Our community needs us right now, and we are very aware that we are leaders in our community. If we step out and do something, hopefully people will follow and do the same.”

Rodriguez, 42, has also brought in donations and opened doors to the sports and business world.

“Honestly, his contribution has been massive in this effort,” says the Shades of Blue star. “We couldn’t have done a lot of the fundraising without him. He brought in a whole different faction of people that Hollywood and the music industries aren’t really connected to. We were very lucky to have him involved and leading this with us.”

Now just two days away from the concert, Lopez — who is gearing up to shoot a new movie — is marveling over how everything has come together. “This is my new full-time job,” she says, laughing. “It’s been crazy, but it’s a passion project. When you want to do something, you can do it! Everybody has stepped up to the plate to help pull this off.”

One Voice: Somos Live! will air in Spanish simultaneously on Telemundo and Univision beginning at 8 p.m. EST, and NBC will join in the third hour to broadcast in English at 10 p.m. PST.