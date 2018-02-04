Jennifer Lopez Dedicates New Song to A-Rod for Their 1-Year Anniversary: 'Baby, This Song's for You'

Jennifer Lopez shared two major revelations about her relationship with Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez while simultaneously wowing the crowd at a pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday.

The 48-year-old songstress headlined the AT&T presents DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she revealed that Feb. 3 marked her one-year anniversary with her beau, who watched the show from the crowd with his two daughters.

At the same time, Lopez confirmed that her new song “Us” is about her relationship with the baseball star.

“We’ve been together for one year today,” Lopez said while introducing the song. “I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

At one point earlier in the evening, she also wore a jersey with the number 13 – her boyfriend’s New York Yankees number.

Rodriguez, 42, had some fun from the audience, sharing a selfie video with none other than Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough.

“What an epic night at #SuperSaturday!” the baseball star captioned the post.

RELATED VIDEO: The Five Things We Know About Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Romance So Far

On top of her usual hits, Lopez thrilled the crowd with a cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” saying “the world is finally listening to us.” In honor of performing in Minneapolis, she also sang a medley of Prince songs that included “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Darling Nikki” and “When Doves Cry.”

The singer was also joined on stage by some special surprise guests. Khaled performed a few of his own songs, such as “I’m the One,” “All I Do Is Win,” and “Wild Thoughts,” while Lopez’s World of Dance collaborator NE-YO joined her for “All I Have” — and sang LL Cool J’s verse.

Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The stage wasn’t the only place where the stars were hanging out. Celebs including Aly Raisman, Milo Ventimiglia, Kelsea Ballerini, Miles Teller, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Foxx and more enjoyed the show from the audience.

Jennifer Lopez Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lopez used the show to raise awareness for Puerto Rico and her Hispanic Foundation’s hurricane recovery efforts. AT&T matched charitable contributions up to $200K to the Hispanic Federation, and gave a $1 donation to the Hispanic Federation for each tweet using hashtag #JLoNOW.

“We’ve layered in an element of social good,” Karyn Spencer, VP of Creator Lab at AT&T, told PEOPLE. “Both Jennifer and AT&T are committed to helping the Puerto Rico recovery efforts.”