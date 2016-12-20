Jennifer Lopez Cancels New Year’s Eve Appearance to Spend Time with Family After ‘Crazy Year’

Jennifer Lopez won’t be “getting loud” this New Year’s Eve.

The star, 47, has canceled her plans to ring in the New Year with a club appearance in Miami, Florida, in favor of spending some time at home, PEOPLE confirms.

“Citing personal and family time, Jennifer Lopez‘s manager Benny Medina has canceled her Miami appearance on New Year’s Eve. Having attended the event last year, artist and management look forward to rescheduling the appearance at E11even in the future,” Lopez’s rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The triple-threat performer had a busy 2016 as she just wrapped filming the second season of Shades of Blue in New York and completed her first year of her Las Vegas residency show, All I Have, on Dec. 17.

On top of all of this, Lopez also juggles motherhood to 8-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 48.

“It was just a crazy year, and she is finally home in her new house,” says a source. “The last six months have been shooting Shades in New York and then doing the Vegas shows. She is just happy to be home to have personal and family time.”

It appears Lopez will be just as busy in 2017. She will continue performing in her Las Vegas shows while starring in NBC’s next live musical, Bye Bye Birdie.

Lopez — who is currently hard at work collaborating with Anthony on her new all-Spanish album that’s due out in 2017 — will also serve as an executive producer and judge on NBC’s upcoming dance competition show, World of Dance.

Fans can still catch the “On the Floor” singer on the small screen New Year’s Eve as she performs part of her Las Vegas residency for NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly.