All the Thoughts That Go Through Your Mind When You Look at JLo's Instagram

Because every photo is worth a thousand words

By @gracegavilanes

YUP, TIME TO BOOK THAT TROPICAL VAYCAY

Sure, a few days by the ocean with friends is bound to be fun, but we really just want an excuse to rock a vibrant crop top and matching shorts combo with a double-tap-worthy backdrop. Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to inspire our next photo op.

AWW, BAE!

Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez redefined vacation goals while traveling all over France together. Ahem, sorry, we mean #baecation.

BRING ON THE EXTRA STAR POWER

But can we really handle that much glam —  a.k.a. more than one J.Lo in our universe? The most important question of our time.

OF COURSE HER NATURAL BROWS ARE JUST AS EPIC

Yes, they overpower any and every Snapchat filter.

WOULD IT BE WEIRD IF WE STARTED BOWING DOWN NOW?

Because not all heroes wear capes. Except for J.Lo. As she should.

LEGS FOR DAYS

Now we get the point of those gruesome leg days at the gym.

BECAUSE OF COURSE THAT'S A VERSACE BATHROBE

We'll be sure to keep this in mind next time we're invited to a high-profile awards show: An embellished Versace robe and bling (on bling on bling) is the only way to prep for an event.

DIET STARTS TOMORROW

We'll have what she's having. (Washboard abs, that is.)

OH, TO HAVE A DINNER DATE WITH THESE TWO

Forget Ryan Gosling – our dream date would involve a BBQ dinner with Lopez and her BFF Leah Remini. Swapping LOL-worthy stories (Leah) and skin-care secrets (JLo) is all we want in life.

DOES JLO SING HER KIDS TO SLEEP?

A very important question we need answered ASAP.

HOLY BELFIE!

Lopez's selfie not only showed off her famous assets but also introduced us to a new acronym: BBB, the Behind-the-Scenes Bathroom Belfie.

UH, I NEVER WAKE UP LIKE THIS

We're guessing that just-woke-up glow is solely reserved for goddesses like JLo and Queen Bey. Yep, that must be it.

OH! JLO MADE MERYL LAUGH!

Even a serious actress like Streep can't resist Lopez's charms while posing for a selfie with the diva.

DO THESE WOMEN EVER AGE? SERIOUSLY

Catching up? Planning a collaboration? Gearing up to perform the "Work It" choreography in JLo's backyard? We may never know, but one thing's for sure: Everything about this photo is still dope.

EVEN THE DOG IS POSING

Because when you roll deep with JLo and her crew (oh hey, Demi Lovato!), a knowledge of voguing and/or thoughtfully staring off into the distance is a must for impromptu photo shoots.

