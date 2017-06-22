Music
All the Thoughts That Go Through Your Mind When You Look at JLo's Instagram
Because every photo is worth a thousand words
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 15
YUP, TIME TO BOOK THAT TROPICAL VAYCAY
Sure, a few days by the ocean with friends is bound to be fun, but we really just want an excuse to rock a vibrant crop top and matching shorts combo with a double-tap-worthy backdrop. Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to inspire our next photo op.
2 of 15
AWW, BAE!
Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez redefined vacation goals while traveling all over France together. Ahem, sorry, we mean #baecation.
3 of 15
BRING ON THE EXTRA STAR POWER
But can we really handle that much glam — a.k.a. more than one J.Lo in our universe? The most important question of our time.
4 of 15
OF COURSE HER NATURAL BROWS ARE JUST AS EPIC
Yes, they overpower any and every Snapchat filter.
5 of 15
WOULD IT BE WEIRD IF WE STARTED BOWING DOWN NOW?
Because not all heroes wear capes. Except for J.Lo. As she should.
6 of 15
LEGS FOR DAYS
Now we get the point of those gruesome leg days at the gym.
7 of 15
BECAUSE OF COURSE THAT'S A VERSACE BATHROBE
We'll be sure to keep this in mind next time we're invited to a high-profile awards show: An embellished Versace robe and bling (on bling on bling) is the only way to prep for an event.
8 of 15
DIET STARTS TOMORROW
We'll have what she's having. (Washboard abs, that is.)
9 of 15
OH, TO HAVE A DINNER DATE WITH THESE TWO
Forget Ryan Gosling – our dream date would involve a BBQ dinner with Lopez and her BFF Leah Remini. Swapping LOL-worthy stories (Leah) and skin-care secrets (JLo) is all we want in life.
10 of 15
DOES JLO SING HER KIDS TO SLEEP?
A very important question we need answered ASAP.
11 of 15
HOLY BELFIE!
Lopez's selfie not only showed off her famous assets but also introduced us to a new acronym: BBB, the Behind-the-Scenes Bathroom Belfie.
12 of 15
UH, I NEVER WAKE UP LIKE THIS
We're guessing that just-woke-up glow is solely reserved for goddesses like JLo and Queen Bey. Yep, that must be it.
13 of 15
OH! JLO MADE MERYL LAUGH!
Even a serious actress like Streep can't resist Lopez's charms while posing for a selfie with the diva.
14 of 15
DO THESE WOMEN EVER AGE? SERIOUSLY
Catching up? Planning a collaboration? Gearing up to perform the "Work It" choreography in JLo's backyard? We may never know, but one thing's for sure: Everything about this photo is still dope.
15 of 15
EVEN THE DOG IS POSING
Because when you roll deep with JLo and her crew (oh hey, Demi Lovato!), a knowledge of voguing and/or thoughtfully staring off into the distance is a must for impromptu photo shoots.
