Jennifer Lopez Says She Still Believes in Marriage but 'Isn't Forcing Anything' with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez is in no rush to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The 48-year-old superstar graces the April cover of Harper’s BAZAAR and opened up about her relationship with the athlete-turned-entrepreneur, 42, in a wide-ranging interview.

“I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship,” the Shades of Blue star told the outlet. “But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

Jennifer Lopez Mariano Vivanco

Since they first began dating more than a year ago, the couple have settled into a happy routine and blended their families including Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis) Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Home Videos of Her Twins on Their 10th Birthday

“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well,” said Lopez, who was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. “We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships.”

Jennifer Lopez Mariano Vivanco

The singer also got candid about her own uncomfortable experiences in Hollywood, revealing she was asked early on in her career by a “director to take off my shirt and show my boobs.”

“But did I do it? No, I did not,” she said. “When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me! It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right.”

Jennifer Lopez Mariano Vivanco

And after thriving for decades in a difficult industry, the star says she has no plans to slow down.

“I’m not one of those media darlings. I didn’t get kissed into this business. I’m from the Bronx,” she said. “I had to find my way, so I’ve always felt like I had to prove myself. Maybe that’s a good drive to have. I never settle for mediocre.”