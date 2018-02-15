It’s been a year since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating, and the cute couple celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day with a kiss!

The 48-year-old “If You Had My Love” singer posted an adorable video of she and her baseball player boyfriend to Instagram early Thursday morning.

“Papi, besos!” Lopez tells Rodriguez, 42, in the clip — using the Spanish word for “kiss,”

He obliged, leaning over and kissing his sweet Valentine.

“Hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine’s Day 💋💋💋💋,” Lopez wrote in the caption to the video, which used a heart-themed filter. “#Besos #myoneandonly #myvalentine❤ #lovemymacho” were all added as hashtags, as was “#13,” a callout to when Rodriguez wore number 13 when he played for the New York Yankees.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March 2017 that the superstars were an item. At that time, they’d only been dating “a few weeks.”

Their romance has bloomed over the past eight months, of course, with the couple vacationing together and seamlessly blending their families (Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha Alexander, 13, and Ella Alexander, 9, while Lopez shares 9-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

The lovebirds even celebrated the holidays together in Miami.

Rodriguez has been known to shower Lopez with affectionate gestures. In January, he sent her a stunning bouquet just because. Her supersize arrangement included a note that read, “Thinking of you. Missing you. Besos xx, Macho 13.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Eric Espada/Getty