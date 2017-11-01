Everything Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Said About Each Other

ON BEING KINDRED SPIRITS

"I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we'd both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.

"The most impressive thing to me was how he did pick himself up and take that opportunity to make himself a better person. The hardest times prove who you are. That's what I love and admire the most about Alex. He doesn’t let anything beat him. He just comes back stronger."

— Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair