Music
Everything Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Said About Each Other
The couple first began dating in February
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 15
ON APPROACHING RODRIGUEZ 12 YEARS AFTER FIRST MEETING
"It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do something you wouldn't normally do. I almost yelled out 'Alex,' but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that … I could literally just have walked away. But I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say 'Hey.' "
— Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair
2 of 15
ON WHAT RODRIGUEZ'S DAUGHTERS THINK OF LOPEZ
"She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah … When they're in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer's side."
— Alex Rodriguez, to PEOPLE
3 of 15
ON THEIR FIRST DATE
"He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative! I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don't know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date."
— Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair
4 of 15
ON HOW THEY 'MAKE EACH OTHER BETTER'
"I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don’t know — maybe ever. And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!"
— Jennifer Lopez, to HOLA! USA
5 of 15
ON THEIR CHANCE ENCOUNTER
"I had just come from a promo for my show, Shades of Blue, so I'm dressed like my character, like a boy — Timberlands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, 'It's Jennifer.' He says, 'You look so beautiful.' "
— Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair
6 of 15
ON NOT KNOWING WHETHER THEIR DINNER TOGETHER WAS A FIRST DATE
"Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule? I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation. I thought it would be a win-win no matter what."
— Alex Rodriguez, to Vanity Fair
7 of 15
ON HOW THEY MAKE THEIR RELATIONSHIP WORK
"If you want to be together, you are together … Our kids get along really well, we're both from New York, we're both Latin, we're both in our forties, we're really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met."
— Alex Rodriguez, to Extra
8 of 15
ON FEELING 'REALLY LUCKY RIGHT NOW'
"I feel really lucky right now. He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be."
— Jennifer Lopez, to Extra
9 of 15
ON FINDING OUT LOPEZ WAS SINGLE
"She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single. I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text … 'You look sexy AF' "
— Alex Rodriguez, to Vanity Fair
10 of 15
ON HAVING A LOT IN COMMON
"We are very much twins. We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."
— Alex Rodriguez, to Vanity Fair
11 of 15
ON BEING KINDRED SPIRITS
"I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we'd both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.
"The most impressive thing to me was how he did pick himself up and take that opportunity to make himself a better person. The hardest times prove who you are. That's what I love and admire the most about Alex. He doesn’t let anything beat him. He just comes back stronger."
— Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair
12 of 15
ON THEIR BUDDING ROMANCE
"He's the best. You would love him. He's a great guy. He's fun. He's awesome. … I am happy."
— Jennifer Lopez, on The Late Late Show
13 of 15
ON RODRIGUEZ'S 'AMAZING, AMAZING GIRL'
"We're having a great time, she's an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."
— Alex Rodriguez, on The View
14 of 15
ON BELIEVING THEY WOULDN'T HAVE LASTED IF THEY MET YEARS AGO
"We had to grow and discover ourselves first. A lot of people I've met in my life, they don’t appreciate what they’re doing and how amazing it is … not the greatness of the house, but the moment of sitting there with someone you love, with a family, with healthy kids."
— Jennifer Lopez, to Vanity Fair
15 of 15
ON PRACTICING GRATITUDE
"We're really good at reminding each other [to appreciate life]."
— Alex Rodriguez, to Vanity Fair
See Also
More
More
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Fuel Reconciliation Rumors with a Bike Ride Days After Her Split from the Weeknd