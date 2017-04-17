Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Party with Singer’s Ex Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic

Amicable exes, indeed.

After performing with Marc Anthony at a sold-out show at the Los Altos de Chavón theater in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez, 47, showed off her dance moves with her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41 — alongside her ex-husband — at a private afterparty.

The bash took place in a $10,000 per night luxury villa the stars are staying in at Casa de Campo, and in videos posted to social media, the hot new couple can be seen breaking it down with Anthony, 48. The oceanfront villa features six bedrooms, a modern art collection and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

#afterparty #jlo #arod #altosdechavon #casadecampos #dominicanrepublic #onesir#nicksilva #the_concept A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

On Monday, J. Rod spent some time with children at the MIR Foundation. According to a source, the stars donated and gave out backpacks, notebooks and colored pencils to all the students at the MIR Elementary School, which opened its doors in 2010 and is adding 11 new classrooms this summer.

Last month, Rodriguez gushed about his girlfriend — who arrived in the Dominican Republic last Thursday with her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme — during an appearance on The View. “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl,” he said. “One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

“She just likes simple things. She’s a very, very simple person,” he continued. “Loves family, is a great sister, is a great daughter.”

According to a source, the pair’s relationship has quickly become serious. “When they are apart, they speak every day,” said the source. “It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”