J.Lo Says She and Alex Rodriguez ‘Make Each Other Better’: ‘I’m in a Good Relationship for the First Time, Maybe Ever’

Jennifer Lopez‘s new Spanish-language album is called Por Primera Vez, meaning “for the first time.” Although she’s been in the business for decades, the singer and actress is experiencing a lot of new things – including an incredible romance.

The Shades of Blue star covers HOLA! USA‘s October/November issue, where she gushes about her relationship with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

“I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don’t know – maybe ever,” she said. “And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”

The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in May and have documented their adorable lovefest on social media ever since.

But the album title is about more than the new man in her life.

“It’s about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time no matter how old you are,” Lopez explained. “There’s always a new beginning.”

Part of that is challenging herself and constantly striving to improve.

“Whether I’m singing or acting or whatever, it’s like ‘Did I do that better than I did before? Is there some growth here? Am I moving forward right now?'” she explains. “Nobody wants to do the same thing over and over, and stay stuck.”

That may be why her latest album is in Spanish. The singer admits that while singing in English is easier for her, there’s something about the romance language that makes it worth the effort.

“I’m more comfortable in English…But I really love singing in Spanish,” she said. “There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that’s such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish.”

But don’t worry – the music is still what we’ve come to love about Lopez’s sound.

“One of the things I love the most is that it’s happy music,” she said. “It feels happy and fun and yes, there are three or four ballads on it.”