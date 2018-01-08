Four months after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing their part to help the island get back on its feet.

The couple traveled to Puerto Rico over the weekend to announce the launch of the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, an effort to boost the work of health centers that provide accessible healthcare to underserved communities in the wake of the damaging hurricane. The effort is in partnership with the Hispanic Federation and in conjunction with RCHN Community Health Foundation.

“Puerto Rico’s health centers are an inspiring example of community-driven organizations that are making a remarkable difference in improving and saving people’s lives,” said Lopez, 48, in a statement.

Rodriguez, 42, added, “During the hurricane crisis, these centers served as a backbone for healthcare — they were the difference between life and death in remote areas where responders couldn’t get through.”

The duo wore black for the event, where the singer related the Time’s Up movement being heralded in Hollywood to the citizens of Puerto Rico.

“Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles and a lot of the women with #TimesUp are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment,” she said in a speech Sunday. “I stand here today in black doing the same from far away. It’s the same thing with here in Puerto Rico we want to be treated equally.”

There was also time for some fun. Rodriguez shared a video of a musical performance, where Lopez got in on the action by dancing while the former baseball pro grabbed a drum and kept the beat.

“Even the brutal devastation suffered in Puerto Rico isn’t dampening the spirit or resolve of its resilient citizens,” he wrote on Instagram. “They are filled with joy, hope and positive attitudes in the face of disaster, and it is truly inspiring.”

Lopez was also sure to give her beau a shout out, posting a sweet image where the athlete places his hand on her knee while they share a smile.

“What an amazing enlightening heartbreaking and yet hopeful day,” the pop star captioned the photo. “We made it down to Puerto Rico for the first time since the hurricane and our Somos concerts. Still many miles to go….but grateful to go the distance side by side with this amazing guy…#hesmybestie#hesmyman #hesmysuperhero”