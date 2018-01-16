Slam Dunk! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Pucker Up After Being Caught on Kiss Cam  

You can run, but you can’t hide — not even J-Rod can avoid the kiss cam.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sat courtside at a college basketball game between Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Florida, on Monday, where the former baseball player not only kept his eye on the ball, but also on his own prize.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Eric Espada/Getty

The pair landed on the stadium’s jumbotron, where the Shades of Blue star, 48, spotted their faces on the Kiss Cam and leaned in for a giddy peck from her boyfriend, 42, before laughing and playfully giving him a gentle slap on the face.

Just hours before their date night, the power couple enjoyed the day together with friends and family, including Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, grabbing lunch at a Miami restaurant.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Eric Espada/Getty

The pair, who are just shy of their year anniversary, began dating in February 2017 and are looking forward to a future together with their kids.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a source previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”