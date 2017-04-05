Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘Getting More Serious’ as Source Says Their Kids Have Met: ‘Everyone Is Getting Along’

Just like the spring temperatures in their shared hometown of New York City, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s young romance continues to heat up!

“They are definitely getting more serious,” a Lopez source says of the couple — dubbed, naturally, J-Rod — in the new issue of PEOPLE. “When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

Indeed, the pop star, 47, and the all-star, 41, have been seemingly inseparable since they began dating in February. J.Lo and A-Rod’s jet-set romance has brought them from L.A. and Miami to the Bahamas and N.Y.C., where, this weekend, an insider says they they visited their respective stomping grounds (Washington Heights for him, the Bronx for her) — and reached another major relationship milestone.

On Sunday, the pair stepped out in SoHo for a shopping spree with Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

“Jennifer’s family is excited about her dating him. They think she finally scored,” adds the Lopez source, who says meeting the parents “is of course a big deal but a natural step … She is spending time with his family, too.”

Furthermore, the pair’s children — her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony; his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex Cynthia Scurtis — have met, too.

“It’s always unpredictable when you try to merge to families with young kids, but so far so good,” adds the source. “The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along.”

Last week, Rodriguez finally confirmed Lopez was his girlfriend during a March 31 stop by The View.

“She’s an amazing, amazing girl and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met — and also just an incredible mother,” the former Yankee said of his new flame.

For more on J-Rod’s relationship, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

While an industry insider initially told PEOPLE the pairing was “just fun” as their relationship began to blossom, the Lopez source admits it’s ramped up quickly.

FROM COINAGE: Mind-Blowing American Idol Success Stories

From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood

“Jennifer says she has never been in this kind of relationship,” the source said. “It just works and is easy. She is very happy.”

•With additional reporting by JODI GUGLIELMI