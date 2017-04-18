J.Rod Celebrates Easter in the Dominican Republic with Their Kids: ‘It’s So Wonderful to Blend the Families’: Source

Trust Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to throw one epic Easter celebration for their families.

One day after hitting the stage with Marc Anthony at the Los Altos de Chavón theater in the Dominican Republic, Lopez — who performed two new songs, “Ni Tu Ni Yo” and “Pega La Vuelta,” from her upcoming Spanish language album at the sold-out concert — hosted a treat-filled Easter brunch with her new boyfriend.

Lopez’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, all participated in an Easter egg hunt (one golden egg contained a $100 prize and others held candy or smaller amounts of money) while digging into omelets, pancakes and pastries, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

#couchpotatoes #eastersundaywiththekids (📸: Ana Carballosa / @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

“It’s so wonderful to blend the families and see them all getting along so well,” adds the source. “They are really enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other in both family and work.”

It was a packed weekend for the hot couple, who danced the night away with Anthony after Saturday’s concert in a $10,000 per night luxury villa at Casa de Campo. On Monday, J.Rod headed to MIR Elementary School to spend time with the students and donate backpacks, notebooks and colored pencils.

“We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl,” Rodriguez, 41, gushed about Lopez, 47, on The View last month. “One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”