Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Trim Their First Christmas Tree with Some Help from Her Kids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The couple, who have been going strong since starting their relationship in February, recruited Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Emme and Max to help them decorate a Christmas tree. The singer documented the process on her Instagram story Tuesday, from hanging ornaments to admiring her work after the trimming was complete.

They went for a simple red and gold theme, with white lights and gold ribbons.

Rodriguez gives Lopez’s daughter a lift so she can hang an ornament high on the tree in one image, while another shows Max carefully picks the perfect spot to hang a red ball ornament near the bottom.

While the 42-year-old athlete easily reaches the top of the fir, Lopez got up on a ladder to place a star on top.

The songstress, 48, later sits on top of the ladder to check out the finished look.

J-Rod’s romance continues to blossom — with a source close to the pair previously telling PEOPLE that “Let’s Get Loud” singer might be getting a very big (and shiny!) present from the baseball player for Christmas.

According to a Lopez source, the superstar couple are looking forward to a future together with their kids (Rodriguez’s two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, and Lopez’s twins) and could very well get engaged over the holidays.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” the insider said. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”

“They are very happy that all the kids get along and have accepted their new family,” the source added. “Jennifer feels Alex is her true soulmate and can’t believe how happy she is with him.”

Rodriguez — who “smiles any time marriage comes up,” the source said — is also head over heels for the actress, who’s been hard at work on her upcoming film Second Act in New York City.

The pair plan to celebrate the holidays in Miami and also get some much-needed rest and relaxation in the Bahamas, added the insider.