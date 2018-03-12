Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romance — So Far 

It’s been one year since J-Rod began enchanting the world (and social media) with their sweet PDA, cute quotes about each other and flawless matching styles.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March 2017 that Jennifer Lopez and retired MLB pro Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez “have been dating for a few weeks.” The athlete confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View, and the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in May.

The romance reveal followed Rodriguez’s February split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and news that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

Below, all the details we know so far about the new power couple on the block.

Lopez dedicated a song to her beau during a concert.

The songstress headlined the AT&T presents DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she revealed that Feb. 3 marked her one-year anniversary with her beau, who watched the show from the crowd with his two daughters. At the same time, Lopez confirmed that her new song “Us” is about her relationship with the baseball star.

“We’ve been together for one year today,” Lopez said while introducing the song. “I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

They believe in giving back.

The couple traveled to Puerto Rico in January 2018 to announce the launch of the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, an effort to boost the work of health centers that provide accessible healthcare to underserved communities in the wake of the damaging hurricane.

In March 2018, the couple skipped the Oscars to teach teens in the Bronx how to be business-savvy and make wise financial choices at an event hosted by Project Destined.

Their families are already so, so close.

In January, the couple, who have blended their families seamlessly since they began dating, brought their respective kids with them to the game: Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Emme and Max; and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9.

“Friday night, family night,” the former Yankee wrote on Instagram alongside a courtside selfie of the J-Rod Bunch at the game — which the Hornets won 108-94.

They spent Christmas together

Over the Christmas holiday, the power couple headed to Miami for a festive celebration.

They have more in common than most people think.

“We are very much twins,” Rodriguez told Vanity Fair of his girlfriend. “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

And the singer agrees, telling the magazine: “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.”

They both weren’t sure if the other viewed their first dinner together as a date.

“Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule? I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation,” Rodriguez confessed to Vanity Fair of their dinner at the Bel-Air Hotel a few days after their chance encounter, adding that he thought it would be “incredibly productive” to have dinner with “one of the smartest, greatest women in the world” either way. “I thought it would be a win-win no matter what.”

They’re moving in together.

Amid planning their disaster-relief telecast and concert and raising a total of $35 million for hurricane victims over the last few weeks, the power couple have also been busy house hunting together, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. “They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” said the insider. “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”

Rodriguez’s daughters love Lopez.

The former Yankees player’s daughters are just as in love with Lopez as their dad is. “She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE exclusively about his daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 13. “When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side,” he added.

“My girls essentially hit the lottery,” he continued. “What 13-year-old and 9-year-old wouldn’t feel like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the luckiest human being on the planet?’ They’re super thrilled!”

They “make each other better.”

The Shades of Blue star covers HOLA! USA‘s October/November issue, where she gushes about her relationship with the former baseball star.

“I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don’t know – maybe ever,” she said. “And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”

Their relationship is on “another level.”

They’re still going strong! A source revealed to PEOPLE that Lopez is on “another level” for Rodriguez when compared to his past girlfriends. “She’s amazing. She comes to this dinner and there are 20 people there, a lot of sports celebs and big guys in the business, and she can sit right down with them and start talking sports,” added the source. “She loves baseball.”

Lopez feels “really lucky right now.”

“I feel really lucky right now,” Lopez told Extra. “He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me. He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.”

Lopez said she’s “excited about life” and for “people to get to see who [Rodriguez] really is,” through things like his new gig on Shark Tank.

Rodriguez opened up about what makes their relationship work.

The stars’ hectic schedules are no match for their rock-solid bond, as the athlete revealed during an interview with Extra on June 19. “If you want to be together you are together,” shared Rodriguez.

And, Rodriguez added, many aspects of the pair’s lives are already totally aligned: “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

They went on a Parisian vacation together.

Before heading to some of the most iconic spots in the City of Light in June 2017, the famous couple’s romantic weekend getaway to France included hanging out on a yacht in Nice.

“Jennifer loves France. She has been many times and was very excited about the vacation with Alex,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “Jennifer organized the trip and showed Alex her favorite places. They had the best week. Things are great with them. Jennifer still gushes about Alex every chance she gets. The more she gets to know him, the more she likes him. They are definitely very serious.”

Rodriguez adorably crashed one of Lopez’s interviews.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Lopez was speaking on what she has learned from her Las Vegas residency, All I Have, when A-Rod crashed the discussion and planted a smooch on her face. “Good show, baby,” he said before walking away. “He’s so cute,” said J.Lo in reaction to the moment.

They trust one another.

Amid tabloid reports that the athlete cheated on his new superstar girlfriend, the stars are ignoring the gossip and focusing on their relationship. “Jennifer knows what’s going on. Alex has been very honest,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE.

“She doesn’t believe he has gone behind her back since they started dating. They both have a past. Jennifer is focused on now and her future with Alex. She isn’t going to let someone from Alex’s past ruin what she has with him,” the insider adds. “They are one big, happy family and that will continue. Jennifer has never felt more loved and taken care of than with Alex. He is her biggest fan. He supports and encourages her every day. She has nothing but amazing things to say about him.”

They “share this amazing respect for each other.”

“Jennifer is still on cloud nine. She has never seemed happier and loves sharing her life with Alex,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “He often gives her gifts with handwritten notes. It’s a very romantic relationship.”

The star is currently working on her upcoming Spanish album with ex-husband Marc Anthony, “and Alex admires and supports how hard she works,” added the source. “They share this amazing respect for each other.”

Lopez opened up about Rodriguez on The Late Late Show.

Host James Corden teased the singer about her budding romance with the retired baseball player — and Lopez offered up some sweet details. “He’s the best. You would love him,” Lopez told Corden. “He’s a great guy. He’s fun. He’s awesome. … I am happy.”

They made their red carpet couple debut at the 2017 Met Gala.

After teasing fans with a couple selfie en route to the Met Gala, J-Rod finally made their official red carpet debut together on fashion’s biggest night. The Shades of Blue actress opted for a pastel blue Valentino cape gown while the former Yankee wore a Tom Ford tuxedo.

They celebrated Easter together with their kids.

One day after hitting the stage with Marc Anthony at the Los Altos de Chavón theater in the Dominican Republic, Lopez hosted a treat-filled Easter brunch with her new boyfriend.

Lopez’s 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, all participated in an Easter egg hunt (one golden egg contained a $100 prize and others held candy or smaller amounts of money) while digging into omelets, pancakes and pastries, a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

They’re Instagram official.

The singer teased fans with a sneaky-sweet pic of the pair lounging on the couch. “They were happy to spend a quiet Saturday at home before going for a late dinner,” a source told PEOPLE. “Jennifer is still very happy. All she talks about is A-Rod. She loves dating him.”

Their kids have hung out together.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s new romance is in full swing — and there are no signs of it slowing down. The pair’s children — her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony; his daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, with ex Cynthia Scurtis — have already met each other.

“It’s always unpredictable when you try to merge two families with young kids, but so far so good,” a source told PEOPLE. “The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along.”

He has already met Lopez’s mom.

The pair was spotted out and about in New York City on April 3, 2017, dressed casually and joined by Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez — proving once more that things are getting serious between the new couple. “Jennifer’s family is excited about her dating him. They think she finally scored,” said a Lopez source, adding that meeting the parents “is of course a big deal but a natural step … She is spending time with his family, too.”

Rodriguez says Lopez is “an amazing, amazing girl.”

For the first time since the couple were spotted together, the former Yankee addressed his relationship with the performer. “It’s obvious,” Rodriguez told the ladies of The View. “We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Lopez was first “cautious” with the retired Yankees player.

Lopez, who is no stranger to high-profile relationships, initially played it safe with the Yankees legend.

“She seems excited,” a source close to the Shades of Blue actress previously told PEOPLE. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

They are “getting more serious.”

Things soon changed for the budding pair when an insider shared that Lopez and Rodriguez may be taking things to the next level. “They are definitely getting more serious. A-Rod flew to L.A. before the weekend to be with Jennifer. She was ecstatic to see him,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE. “When apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

They both prioritize family first.

Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha Alexander, 13, and Ella Alexander, 9, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez shares 10-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“You know, they’re always first,” Lopez said of her children during a recent co-host stint on The Real. “When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy.”

A source who knows both stars later told PEOPLE, “He loves family and so does she. For Jennifer, family comes first.”

The singer is definitely paying attention to Rodriguez’s daddy duty, and has liked a number of his Instagram pictures featuring his daughters.

Lopez is the baseball legend’s “dream girl.”

One thing you might actually have in common with the famous athlete? A longtime crush on the “Jenny from the Block” singer. “A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She is his dream girl.”

Rodriguez may have first felt sparks with Lopez way back in 2005, when the diehard Yankees fan and then-husband Marc Anthony attended a game at Shea Stadium. There, the pair were photographed shaking hands and standing next to each other during the national anthem.

They’ve enjoyed fun in the sun together.

Lopez, along with her twins, recently flew to Miami, where Rodriguez lives.



After Miami, the pair headed even further south to the Bahamas. Lopez was spotted fitting in a beach workout during the trip.

They may not be ready to be too public yet.

While in the Bahamas, Lopez shared a selfie that appeared to show her cuddling up to her new man — only to delete it from her Instagram story moments later, perhaps after deciding she isn’t ready to go social media official just yet.

In the picture, A-Rod appeared to nuzzle her ear while hiding behind her hair.