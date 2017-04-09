Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spend Saturday Cozying Up While Cheering on the Yankees

Jennifer Lopez‘s kick-back Saturday included baseball and her beau.

The 47-year-old songstress teased a relaxing evening with her new man on Instagram, sharing a photo of her white sneakers resting casually on a man’s own set of kicks that appear to belong to retired MLB pro Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez.

“#SaturdayVibes,” Lopez captioned the image, which showed the couple’s crossed legs and a TV showing the New York Yankees, Rodriguez’s former baseball team, taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Although the Yankees fell short to their opponent, “J-Rod” seem to be going strong.

The athlete, 41, recently confirmed their relationship during an appearance on The View.

When prodded about the romance, the former Yankees player admitted, “It’s obvious.”

“We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” he elaborated.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March that Lopez and Rodriguez had “been dating for a few weeks.” Since the news broke, the pair have been spotted together several times, with a Lopez insider telling PEOPLE, “It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

The romance reveal followed Rodriguez’s February split from Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, and news that Lopez and former fling Drake “were never that serious.”

Lopez shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony: twins Emme and Maximilian, both 9. Rodriguez has two children of his own with ex Cynthia Scurtis: daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both stars later told PEOPLE, “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

The duo have even met each other’s loved ones. The baseball star’s sister, Susy Dunand, shared some adorable selfies on Instagram while spending time with Lopez, and the duo were spotted in New York City with Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.