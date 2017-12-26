Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have blended their families seamlessly since they began dating in February, and over the Christmas holiday the power couple headed to Miami for a festive celebration.

The actress and singer, 48, shared a photo of herself posing with family and holding tight onto her 9-year-old daughter Emme on Christmas. Rodriguez, wearing pajamas along with the rest of the clan — including Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez and sister Lynda — is cuddled up next to his girlfriend with Emme’s twin brother Max sandwiched in between.

“Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all your loved ones… sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS,” wrote Lopez, who co-parents her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lynda Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Family Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The Shades of Blue star also gave fans a peek at their holiday feast decor in a video she posted showing A-Rod — who’s dad to Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9 (with ex Cynthia Scurtis) lounging in the pool.

“So this is what Christmas Eve in Miami’s like, huh?” she asks the retired baseball star in the video.

“Hot!” replies the athlete-turned entrepreneur, 42, as Lopez pans around the home’s yard to show off the sunny weather.

Rodriguez also shared his own festive photos on Instagram, posting a cute photo (taken by Lynda) of the couple lounging next to their Christmas tree.

He also showed off a selfie of Lopez — who appears to be makeup-free — and joked about being “blocked” in the photo.

“So much for my attempted photobomb,” he captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #HiMyName IsAlex and #TrustMeIAmBackThere.

Earlier this month, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE exclusively the duo are planning a long-term future together.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a Lopez source told PEOPLE exclusively. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”