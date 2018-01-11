Jennifer Hudson sought and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé David Otunga in November for alleged domestic abuse, but the former pro wrestler reportedly will not be charged by police after an investigation.

According to TMZ, police in Burr Ridge, Illinois, where Hudson filed her report, have cleared Otunga and the case is now closed.

A rep for Hudson did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hudson, 36, accused Otunga of ongoing harassing and threatening behavior and claimed he once pushed her inside their home, according to court documents filed in November.

In a statement released exclusively to PEOPLE last year, the American Idol alum said her decision to seek a protective order against Otunga was “solely taken in the best interest of their son.” The former couple — who had been together for a decade — are parents to 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

David Otunga, David Jr. and Jennifer Hudson Michael Kovac/Getty Images for March of Dimes

Otunga’s attorney, however, told PEOPLE her client “has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son” and called the singer’s allegations “false.”

Nearly two weeks after the split news broke, Hudson dropped the emergency order of protection against Otunga.

“This wasn’t a victory for David [Sr.],” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Jennifer dropped the order so they could remove the matter from the courtroom and work together to do what is best for their child.”