Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Join in on the Fun at Orlando Bloom’s Surprise Birthday Party

Katy Perry knows a thing or two about throwing a good “Birthday” party. And on Saturday, the 32-year-old singer helped her boyfriend Orlando Bloom ring in the big 4-0 with the ultimate surprise bash.

The Palm Springs, California, party was well-documented on social media, including Perry’s popular Instagram story — which featured video of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor blowing out the candles on his owl-themed birthday cake.

Among the celebrity guests in attendance were the couple’s friends Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. The pair were clearly enjoying the festivities as, at one point, Theroux got shirtless to pose with a bare-chested Bloom and a group of friends.

The biggest guest of all — and cutest surprise of the night — was Bloom’s mom. He shared an adorable photo of the two embracing after his mom made her surprise entrance.

“Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum,” he wrote.

According to pics, many of the guests wore onesies printed with photos of Orlando’s face on them — including his mom. The look offered a new take on the phrase “birthday suit.”

Bloom himself nearly stripped down to his own “birthday suit” (again) — pulling the onsie down to his waist and posing shirtless with friends, including Theroux.

(Onesies seemed to be a popular way to celebrate a birthday in California on Saturday night. Jessica Alba threw a pajama-themes party for her husband Cash Warren‘s 38th birthday — complete with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in fried chicken-patterned pjs).

Earlier in the day, Perry, 32, was spotted at her pal Sham Ibrahim’s art show Palm Springs, California — ditching her signature raven tresses for a new blond bob.

At the art show, Perry wore wire-rimmed glasses and a black coat as she and the pop artist posed in front of a portrait of President-elect Donald Trump.

While Bloom’s party was surely a blast, its theatrics paled in comparison to those of Perry’s star-studded sock hop of the century — thrown in honor of her 32nd birthday.

The epic 1950s-inspired night in October included a giant game of Twister, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe lookalikes and, of course, celebrity guests like close pal Kate Hudson and Jessica Chastain.

Dressed in a yellow pussy bow top and sported a big blonde updo for the gathering, Perry was all smiles as she shared her fun on Instagram — showing all of the activities and outrageous costumes.

Bloom and Perry have been inseparable since they were first linked in January 2016 at a Golden Globes bash. The couple are fond of traveling together, as they’ve already visited Hawaii, Italy and France during their nearly one-year romance.

“Orlando is very happy with Katy,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that the couple have been focused on making their relationship work amid busy work schedules.

“When Orlando filmed in China, they kept in touch via FaceTime. It was sort of a trial to see how they would feel after they spent weeks apart. It seems they are happier than ever,” the source shared. “Orlando loves how independent and strong Katy is. He is very proud of how much she got involved with the election.”