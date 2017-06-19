This article originally appeared on EntertainmentWeekly.com.

A busy weekend for Jay Z capped off with the release of a new teaser for his new album, 4:44, featuring a snippet of a new song titled “Adnis,” after Jay Z’s father.

“Letter to my dad that I never wrote,” Jay Z raps on the track over images of Oscar-winning star Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover. “Speeches I prepared that I never spoke. Words on a paper that I never read.”

According to the teaser, and later confirmed by Sprint and TIDAL, the visual album will arrive on June 30.

Jay Z last released a studio album in 2013. That record, Magna Carta… Holy Grail, was similarly shrouded in secrecy and debuted in collaboration with a mobile service (Samsung customers were able to download the record on July 4, four days before the general public).

4:44 will star Ali, Glover, and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

