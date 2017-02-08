Jay Z in ‘Great Spirits’ During Guys’ Night Out with Chris Martin After Beyoncé Pregnancy News

Nearly a week after Beyoncé announced she and Jay Z are expecting twins, the rapper stepped out for a guys’ night out with close pal Chris Martin.

The longtime friends were spotted pulling up to Sushi Park in Los Angeles Tuesday night in separate black SUVs.

“Jay Z was in great spirits and he and Chris Martin gave each other a huge hug,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They were very happy and totally bro-ing out.”

The rapper was dressed down in a white hat while the Coldplay frontman kept warm with a beanie, adds the source.

Martin and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow often double-dated with Jay Z and Beyoncé, and they even snagged an invite to their intimate wedding in 2008.

Last Wednesday, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced in an Instagram post she and Jay Z — who already have a 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — are expecting two new little ones.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned a photo of herself cradling her sizeable bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

A source previously told PEOPLE the stars are ecstatic to be expecting again “after a few years of trying.”

“They are a power couple and they make a great team,” added the source. “They know they are more interesting together than apart.”