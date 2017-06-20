The Hyphen Returns! Jay Z Just Changed His Name Again

Just as he dropped the hyphen (becoming “Jay Z” instead of “Jay-Z”) after 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, EW has confirmed that Jay Z has once again changed the stylization of his name ahead of his upcoming visual album 4:44.

“Jay Z” is now a relic of the past, consigned to the dustbin of history. In its place stands JAY-Z, now with the hyphen back in its place and the whole name in all-caps.

Long live JAY-Z.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com