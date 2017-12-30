Everyone wants a piece of JAY-Z‘s “Family Feud.”
Tidal subscribers shared their excitement for the rapper’s latest music video on Twitter. Directed by A Wrinkle in Time‘s Ava DuVernay, and starring a slew of celebrities, the “Family Feud” drama focused on women in positions of power – which sat well with the majority of those on the social media site.
With actors such as Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan (who was choked to death), Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo, America Ferrera and Susan Kelechi Watson as Blue Ivy, viewers expressed their shock over the music video.
Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling and Janet Mock (a former editor at PEOPLE) also starred in the anticipated video.
Some of the reactions also centered on JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who made a cameo. Their oldest child played a small part, following her father into a church and sitting down in the year 2018.
In the year 2050, she grows up to become the leader of a council, “the founding mothers,” which is led solely by women who come together to debate and rewrite the U.S. Constitution.
The eight-minute film for JAY-Z’s 4:44 single tells a story over more than 400 years, beginning in the year 2444 and going backwards to the present day of 2018 where the rapper walks his daughter Blue Ivy into a church before stepping into a confessional across from his wife to confess his sins.
This is far from JAY-Z’s first video featuring some Hollywood heavyweights.
He previously dropped the Friends-inspired clip for “Moonlight” with Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Jerrod Carmichael and Issa Rae as well as the Lupita Nyong’o-starring “MaNyfaCedGod” and “Adnis” starring Mahershala Ali.
JAY-Z’s 18th studio album, 4:44, recently received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.