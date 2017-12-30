Everyone wants a piece of JAY-Z‘s “Family Feud.”

Tidal subscribers shared their excitement for the rapper’s latest music video on Twitter. Directed by A Wrinkle in Time‘s Ava DuVernay, and starring a slew of celebrities, the “Family Feud” drama focused on women in positions of power – which sat well with the majority of those on the social media site.

With actors such as Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan (who was choked to death), Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo, America Ferrera and Susan Kelechi Watson as Blue Ivy, viewers expressed their shock over the music video.

@ava, how dare you? How did you drop this #FamilyFeud video on us like this with this cast? Lawd, I wasn’t prepared for this. pic.twitter.com/JW34lMtEoK — Caroline Renard (@sankofa_bird) December 29, 2017

So Jay Z and @ava are just going to tease me with this multi-cultural coalition of women? Did I see a grown Blue Ivy? Pope Beyoncé? Octavia Butler tea?👀 I need some smelling salts. I DEMAND a movie! Black Twitter…do ya thang! #itsherthrone #familyfeud — aretina hamilton (@BlackGeographer) December 29, 2017

JUST SAW THE #FamilyFeud VIDEO ON @TIDAL DIRECTED BY @ava AND BLUE’s acting debut and I am BLOWN AWAY pic.twitter.com/7D3RHYRshb — Fawziah Qadir (@GigiMasria) December 29, 2017

Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling and Janet Mock (a former editor at PEOPLE) also starred in the anticipated video.

Some of the reactions also centered on JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who made a cameo. Their oldest child played a small part, following her father into a church and sitting down in the year 2018.

In the year 2050, she grows up to become the leader of a council, “the founding mothers,” which is led solely by women who come together to debate and rewrite the U.S. Constitution.

I want y’all to grasp what’s in this pic. @S_C_ fantasizes his daughter as THE Foremother who brings together the founding mothers and rewrites our constitution. The way @ava captures that reveal is so beautiful. #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/QkhEt6Cnrv — D.K. Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) December 29, 2017

Me walking into the Booth to vote for Blue Ivy in 2050 #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/WX6YwECEbR — DKT (@darleneturner53) December 29, 2017

The eight-minute film for JAY-Z’s 4:44 single tells a story over more than 400 years, beginning in the year 2444 and going backwards to the present day of 2018 where the rapper walks his daughter Blue Ivy into a church before stepping into a confessional across from his wife to confess his sins.

This is far from JAY-Z’s first video featuring some Hollywood heavyweights.

He previously dropped the Friends-inspired clip for “Moonlight” with Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Jerrod Carmichael and Issa Rae as well as the Lupita Nyong’o-starring “MaNyfaCedGod” and “Adnis” starring Mahershala Ali.

JAY-Z’s 18th studio album, 4:44, recently received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.