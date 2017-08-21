JAY-Z and Solange’s Infamous Elevator Fight: Everything They — and Beyoncé — Have Said

BREAKING THEIR SILENCE

Ten days after the incident, the trio released a joint statement addressing the drama.

"As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it," they say in a statement to the Associated Press. "Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

“The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false,” the statement continued. “At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.”