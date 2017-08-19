JAY-Z All Smiles While Out in London After Admitting Kanye West ‘Really Hurt Me’ in Feud

JAY-Z partied in an exclusive venue in London, England on Friday night.

The 47-year-old star — who was spotted outside of the Chiltern Firehouse flashing a big smile — sported a denim jacket, jeans and a yellow hoodie for the outing.

His night on the town comes after opening up to Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller about his alleged Tidal feud with Kanye West, as well as West’s infamous 2016 Sacramento concert rant in which he called out JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé.

“What really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it.” JAY-Z said of West’s world “We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”

The “99 Problems” rapper added: “You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. ‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.”

At West’s November 2016 show, the 40-year-old Yeezy designer called out Bey and Jay —referring to the now-infamous 2009 incident when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s Video Music Awards acceptance speech to say that Beyoncé deserved to win.

“I went down seven years on behalf of you. Beyoncé, I was hurt because I hear that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,’” West said, alluding to the Bey’s win over him and Drake at the VMAs in August 2016. “In my opinion — now don’t go dissing Beyoncé, she’s great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win.”

He also addressed his Watch the Throne collaborator regarding wife Kim Kardashian West‘s robbery in Paris. “JAY-Z — call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. JAY-Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

In JAY-Z’s chat with Rap Radar, the rapper spoke about the jabs he directed West’s way in the single “Kill Jay Z” off his latest album.

“It’s not even about a Kanye diss. It’s not a diss, I’m talking to myself the whole time,” he said.

In the single, the Tidal founder raps: “I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/ But this ‘f— everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/ But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/ You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

JAY-Z also revealed in the interview that he was talking about himself when he rapped, “You dropped out of school, you lost your principles.”

West has alleged that JAY-Z’s music streaming company owes him more than $3 million and he has reportedly attempted to end his agreement with the music service only to have the company threaten to sue him for breach of contract, TMZ reported.