JAY-Z Addresses Kanye West Feud: ‘What Really Hurt Me, You Can’t Bring My Kid or My Wife Into It’

JAY-Z has opened up about his tumultuous relationship and alleged feud with Kanye West.

The rapper, 47, recently chatted with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller to discuss his song “Kill Jay Z.” The single off his latest album, 4:44, in which he sent a few jabs Kanye’s way. “It’s not even about a Kanye diss. It’s not a diss, I’m talking to myself the whole time,” JAY-Z said.

In the single, the Tidal founder raps: “I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/ But this ‘f— everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/ But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/ You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

During his Rap Radar sit-down, JAY-Z continued, “I’m not talking about Kanye when I say, ‘You dropped out of school, you lost your principles,’ I’m talking about me!”

However, some of Kanye’s past comments did make the husband of Beyoncé upset.

“You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage,” JAY-Z said referencing West’s infamous Sacramento concert rant last year. “But what really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. … We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”

Adding, “You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. ‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.”

At the November 2016 show, West called out Bey and Jay, referring to the now-infamous 2009 incident when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s Video Music Awards acceptance speech to say that Beyoncé deserved to win.

“I went down seven years on behalf of you. Beyoncé, I was hurt because I hear that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,’” West said, alluding to the “Formation” singer’s win over him and Drake at the VMAs in August 2016. “In my opinion — now don’t go dissing Beyoncé, she’s great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win.”

He also took some time to directly address his Watch the Throne collaborator, saying: “JAY-Z — call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

Also in the Rap Rader interview, JAY-Z opened up about his current relationship with sister-in-law Solange Knowles, whom he had a post-Met Gala elevator fight with.

“We’ve always had a great relationship… We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool,” he clarified. “That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period.”