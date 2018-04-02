JAY-Z Explains What Makes a Good Rapper — and Nails an Eminem Impression to Prove His Point

Surprise — JAY-Z has a little Slim Shady up his sleeve, and it isn’t half bad.

In a sneak peek of Friday’s Netflix premiere of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the rapper, 48, takes a seat with the talk show host to describe the distinct qualities individual rappers bring to the table, proving his point with impressions of Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

“You can have a great voice, and you can just almost say anything,” JAY-Z tells 70-year-old Letterman. “I think Snoop Dogg has a great voice — he can say ‘One-two-three and to the four.’ I was like ‘Oh my God.’ It just sounds good, right?”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: JAY-Zpremieres Friday on Netflix Joe Pugliese/Netflix

“Or you can be someone like Eminem and just have amazing cadence and syncopation,” he says, imitating Marshall Mathers’ style of rapping nearly to a T. “There’s percussion inside the music, so there’s multiple ways to be really good. Some people just have it all.”

JAY-Z and David Letterman discuss family, politics and the rapper's personal life Joe Pugliese/Netflix

Jay is the latest star to sit down with the former late-night host on his new program. Letterman’s guest roster includes such names as George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama.

