JAY-Z to Receive 2018 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

The awards season is already off to a great start for JAY-Z.

The 4:44 wordsmith will be recognized for his impact on the music industry at the 2018 Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where he’ll receive the 2018 GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons award. The event is set to take place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Jan. 27, the night before the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

“JAY-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” said Clive Davis, co-host of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. “What a night this will be!”

With the honor, JAY-Z joins the ranks of past winners including Berry Gordy, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, Richard Branson, and Debra L. Lee.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s GRAMMY Awards.”

JAY-Z may be up for more awards when the GRAMMY nominations are announced on Nov. 28.