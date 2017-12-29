JAY-Z brought in many of his famous friends to star in the visual accompaniment of the song in which he confirms he cheated on wife Beyoncé.

The Ava DuVernay-directed video for his 4:44 single, “Family Feud,” tells a story over more than 400 years, beginning in the year 2444 and going backwards to the present day of 2018 where the rapper walks his daughter Blue Ivy into a church before stepping into a confessional across from his wife to confess his sins.

The Carters are featured in the last three minutes of the total eight-minute footage after actors Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo and America Ferrera act out scenes of infidelity, political turmoil and murder.

Nobody wins when the family feuds Didn't you know that the new Jay-Z @S_C_ video is out? @TIDAL

Guess who's in it? 😎 Loved working with director @ava pic.twitter.com/ccVhIBtVuZ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 29, 2017

“Nobody wins when the family feuds.” An honor to be in iconic company for Jay-Z’s new music video, directed by @ava, featuring 👑 Bey & Blue. Watch it now on @TIDAL! pic.twitter.com/qh3VQ8Mghh — Janet Mock (@janetmock) December 29, 2017

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson plays adult Blue Ivy and leads a discussion of amendments and rights alongside Brie Larson, Janet Mock, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones and Mindy Kaling.

All the celebrities who made cameos shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming once the video was released exclusively on Tidal.

This is far from JAY-Z’s first video featuring some Hollywood heavyweights.

He previously dropped the Friends-inspired clip for “Moonlight” with Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Jerrod Carmichael and Issa Rae as well as the Lupita Nyong’o-starring “MaNyfaCedGod” and “Adnis” starring Mahershala Ali.

JAY-Z’s 18th studio album, 4:44, recently received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.