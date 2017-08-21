JAY-Z needs y’all to roar for Chester Bennington.

The rapper, 47, paid tribute to the Linkin Park frontman with a performance of their collaboration “Numb/Encore” at the U.K.’s Virgin V Festival Sunday night, one month after Bennington was found dead after he hanged himself at his Los Angeles home.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” JAY-Z asked the Stafford, England, crowd. “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

The hit is from Collision Course, the 2004 album that mashed up Jay-Z and Linkin Park songs. “Numb/Encore” won best rap/sung collaboration at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

“We appreciate you,” Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda tweeted, linking to JAY-Z’s performance.

Bennington’s wife Talinda — who married the late Linkin Park singer in 2006 and is the mother of their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila — also commented. “As the painful days go by, I am humbled by the endless love that we have received and am beyond moved by the endless global heartfelt tributes,” she wrote.

The tributes for Bennington continue to pour in after his death. Previously, Chris Martin honored the singer with a moving cover of the band’s Grammy-winning song “Crawling.”

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington died of suicide by hanging. There were no drugs — illegal or prescription — present in the bedroom when Bennington was found, although there was a half-empty bottle of alcohol.

A father of six, Bennington joined the Grammy-winning band in 1999. They released their most recent album, One More Light, in May.

Linkin Park canceled the remainder of their current tour following the singer’s death.

His wife Talinda recently broke her silence about her husband’s death.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy,” the 40-year-old said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

Talinda takes comfort and strength in the three children they share. (Bennington also leaves behind children Jaime, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.)

“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).